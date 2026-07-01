Kapoor says cheating not always deal breaker on 'Lock Upp' Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Ram Kapoor got people talking after he said on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa that cheating isn't necessarily a deal-breaker in marriage.

He shared that long-term relationships go through rough patches, adding, "Marriage is hard, and it's a journey. You have to work at it every day. Sometimes, after 20-25 years, you have highs and lows, good and bad periods."

His take sparked mixed reactions online: some were upset, while others felt every relationship is different.