Kapoor says cheating not always deal breaker on 'Lock Upp'
Ram Kapoor got people talking after he said on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa that cheating isn't necessarily a deal-breaker in marriage.
He shared that long-term relationships go through rough patches, adding, "Marriage is hard, and it's a journey. You have to work at it every day. Sometimes, after 20-25 years, you have highs and lows, good and bad periods."
His take sparked mixed reactions online: some were upset, while others felt every relationship is different.
Gautami backs Kapoor on Instagram
Despite the buzz, Ram's wife Gautami stood by him. She posted a cheerful photo of them together on Instagram with the caption "Only love @ramkapoor," and shared a video about trust and love.
Ram also mentioned on the show that Gautami has always had his back, even with bold career choices.
The couple has been married since 2003 and has two kids.