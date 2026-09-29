Kapoor says playing Lord Rama in 'Ramayana' is a responsibility
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, and he's calling it a responsibility rather than just another role.
He shared that he's inspired by Lord Rama's forgiving nature and wants to live up to what people expect from this story.
Arun Govil gave Kapoor a thumbs up for capturing the spirit of the character.
Director Tiwari admitted casting Lord Rama was tough, but feels Kapoor is the right fit.
'Ramayana' 1st part releases this Diwali
The film also features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.
Ramayana will be released in two parts, with the first hitting theaters this Diwali.
Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside India.