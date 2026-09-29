Kapoor says playing Lord Rama in 'Ramayana' is a responsibility

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, and he's calling it a responsibility rather than just another role.

He shared that he's inspired by Lord Rama's forgiving nature and wants to live up to what people expect from this story.

Arun Govil gave Kapoor a thumbs up for capturing the spirit of the character.

Director Tiwari admitted casting Lord Rama was tough, but feels Kapoor is the right fit.