Kapoor shares 'Cocktail 2' behind scenes snaps showing stylish looks
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor just shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the sets of Cocktail 2, giving fans a peek at all the good vibes and stylish looks.
The film, directed by Homi Adjania and also starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is already creating buzz, especially with its first song, Jab Talak, reminding people of Tumhi Ho Bandhu from the original Cocktail.
'Cocktail 2' explores modern relationships
This sequel explores modern takes on love and friendship, introducing fresh characters facing emotional ups and downs while still nodding to what made the first movie special.
With Adjania back as director (he did the 2012 original starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty), expect another relatable dive into today's complicated relationships.