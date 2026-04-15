Kapoor shares 'Cocktail 2' behind scenes snaps showing stylish looks Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Shahid Kapoor just shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the sets of Cocktail 2, giving fans a peek at all the good vibes and stylish looks.

The film, directed by Homi Adjania and also starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is already creating buzz, especially with its first song, Jab Talak, reminding people of Tumhi Ho Bandhu from the original Cocktail.