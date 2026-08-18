Kapoor shares 'Prem Keetanu' teaser, praises its young college comedy
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor just gave a shoutout to Veer Pahariya's upcoming film, Prem Keetanu, by sharing its teaser on Instagram and calling it "Veeru!!! Fresh young fun and masti." She added, "Can't wait for this!!!" with plenty of excitement.
The movie is a romantic comedy about college life: think hostel chaos, friendships, romance, and figuring yourself out.
'Prem Keetanu' reportedly a 'Premalu' remake
Prem Keetanu is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki (of Aspirants fame) and is reportedly a remake of Premalu.
Alongside Veer, Aafiya Sayed appears to play his love interest in the film, with Aparshakti Khurana and others in key roles.
The film hits theaters on October 2.