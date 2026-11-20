Shahid Kapoor just picked up a Land Rover Defender Octa, and it's turning heads. The SUV costs about ₹2.42 crore (ex-showroom) and nearly ₹3 crore on-road.

Shahid showed off his new ride on Instagram, with the vehicle at Mumbai Airport.

This is the priciest Defender you can buy in India, finished in a sleek satin Charente Grey with 22-inch gloss-black wheels.