Kapoor shows off Defender Octa nearly ₹3cr at Mumbai airport
Shahid Kapoor just picked up a Land Rover Defender Octa, and it's turning heads. The SUV costs about ₹2.42 crore (ex-showroom) and nearly ₹3 crore on-road.
Shahid showed off his new ride on Instagram, with the vehicle at Mumbai Airport.
This is the priciest Defender you can buy in India, finished in a sleek satin Charente Grey with 22-inch gloss-black wheels.
Leather interior and 626hp V8
Inside, the SUV features Burnt Sienna and Ebony leather seats, plus an 11.4-inch infotainment system and even a fridge in the center console.
It's powered by a strong 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine with 626hp and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, definitely not your average drive.
Other Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Deol also own this model, so Shahid's in good company.
Kapoor's growing luxury car collection
The Defender Octa joins Shahid's lineup of high-end cars, which includes Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, BMW M2, and others.
Clearly, he has a soft spot for luxury wheels!