Kapoor wraps 'Eetha' biopic about Narayangaonkar with 800-person finale
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor has just finished shooting Eetha, her new biopic about Tamasha legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
The film's big finale, a huge montage song with 800 people, was shot in Bhor, Maharashtra and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.
This is Shraddha's first time working with director Laxman Utekar.
'Eetha' shot over 60 days
Eetha was filmed over 60 days at locations like Madh Island, Solapur, Satara, Aundhewadi, and Nashik.
Produced by Maddock Films, it dives into the life of Vithabai, a Marathi folk theater icon who faced both fame and tough times.
The role is being called one of Shraddha's most challenging yet and marks her return after Stree 2 in 2024.