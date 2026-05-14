Kapoor wraps 'Eetha' biopic about Narayangaonkar with 800-person finale

'Eetha' shot over 60 days

Eetha was filmed over 60 days at locations like Madh Island, Solapur, Satara, Aundhewadi, and Nashik.

Produced by Maddock Films, it dives into the life of Vithabai, a Marathi folk theater icon who faced both fame and tough times.

The role is being called one of Shraddha's most challenging yet and marks her return after Stree 2 in 2024.