Kapoor, Yash head to Comic-Con for 'Ramayana Part 1' trailer
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were seen at Mumbai airport, both in all-black looks, as they headed to San Diego Comic-Con.
They're launching the much-awaited Ramayana Part 1 trailer at the event, a big move as the film gears up for its Diwali 2026 release.
Tiwari directs 'Ramayana Part 1' cast
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this epic stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Sunny Deol joins in as Hanuman, with Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Shobana, and Rakul Preet Singh rounding out the cast.
The trailer drops online July 24; part two is set for Diwali 2027.