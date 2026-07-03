Kapoor's biopic 'Eetha' title sparks NCP and Narayangaonkar family objections
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor's biopic Eetha, where she plays Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar, is making headlines, not just for her transformation, but for the film's title.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) thinks Eetha should have been Vithabai's full name, and a few of her family members reportedly aren't happy with the choice.
Bansode Karavadikar: 'Eetha' nickname, no objection
Vithabai's eldest daughter, Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, stepped in to clear things up. She shared that Eetha was actually a nickname villagers used for her mother during performances and said, "We have no objection to the film's title."
Mangala also talked about this cultural context with director Laxman Utekar.
The movie (also starring Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) hits theaters on August 28, 2026.