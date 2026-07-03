Kapoor's biopic 'Eetha' title sparks NCP and Narayangaonkar family objections

Bansode Karavadikar: 'Eetha' nickname, no objection

Vithabai's eldest daughter, Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, stepped in to clear things up. She shared that Eetha was actually a nickname villagers used for her mother during performances and said, "We have no objection to the film's title."

Mangala also talked about this cultural context with director Laxman Utekar.

The movie (also starring Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) hits theaters on August 28, 2026.