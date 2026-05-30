Kapoor's 'Brown' trailer drops as Kolkata cop investigates teen murder

'Brown' streams on ZEE5 June 5

Brown is based on Abhik Barua's book City of Death and produced by Zee Studios.

Kapoor calls Rita "flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient," drawn to the story's emotional honesty of the writing.

Jisshu Sengupta joins as a psychiatrist with key clues, and he says the show is full of suspense and real emotion.

Soni Razdan and Ajinkya Deo round out the cast.

Catch Brown streaming on ZEE5 from June 5!