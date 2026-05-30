Kapoor's 'Brown' trailer drops as Kolkata cop investigates teen murder
Entertainment
The trailer for Karisma Kapoor's new series Brown just dropped! She plays Rita Brown, a Kolkata cop juggling her own struggles while investigating a teen's murder.
With Surya Sharma as her junior, Arjun, things get even messier when another murder shakes up the city.
'Brown' streams on ZEE5 June 5
Brown is based on Abhik Barua's book City of Death and produced by Zee Studios.
Kapoor calls Rita "flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient," drawn to the story's emotional honesty of the writing.
Jisshu Sengupta joins as a psychiatrist with key clues, and he says the show is full of suspense and real emotion.
Soni Razdan and Ajinkya Deo round out the cast.
Catch Brown streaming on ZEE5 from June 5!