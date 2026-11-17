Kapoor's 'Ji Ji Re Ji' sparks mixed reaction before 'Eetha'
Shraddha Kapoor's latest song Ji Ji Re Ji, sung by Shreya Ghoshal for the upcoming film Eetha, has got people talking online.
Some viewers aren't impressed with Kapoor's Lavani dance moves and feel the song falls flat, while others are cheering for her expressive performance and the presentation.
The track is already sparking debates ahead of the film's release on December 4, 2026.
'Eetha' spotlights Narayangaonkar and Lavani
Eetha tells the story of legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, with Kapoor stepping into her shoes.
The movie aims to spotlight Lavani culture for a wider audience, and fans say that understanding the song in this context makes it more meaningful.
Plus, music duo Ajay-Atul composed the song, adding to the buzz around this biopic.