Kapoor's 'Ramayan' will release Diwali 2026 with 33-minute China cut
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited Ramayan is dropping on Diwali 2026, but here's the twist: it'll have two different cuts.
The Chinese version will be 33 minutes shorter than the Indian one, thanks to local film rules that limit religious content and superstition.
'Ramayan' retitled in China with sequel
In China, Ramayan will go by the name Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince.
This move hopes to reignite love for Indian movies there, something that faded after 2020, even though hits like Dangal once packed theaters.
The film stars Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
And if you're already hyped, part two is set for Diwali 2027!