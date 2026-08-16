Kapoor's 'Ramayan' will release Diwali 2026 with 33-minute China cut

In China, Ramayan will go by the name Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince.

This move hopes to reignite love for Indian movies there, something that faded after 2020, even though hits like Dangal once packed theaters.

The film stars Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

And if you're already hyped, part two is set for Diwali 2027!