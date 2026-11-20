Kapoor's 'Ramayana' grosses 861.12cr, surpasses 'KGF: Chapter 2' in India
Ranbir Kapoor's new film, Ramayana, is turning out to be a huge hit with audiences. The movie just crossed ₹861.12 crore at the Indian box office, overtaking KGF: Chapter 2 and setting a new milestone.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this epic retelling features Ranbir as Lord Rama and has clearly struck a chord with audiences.
'Ramayana' 564.5cr opening, part 2 2028
Ramayana opened huge with ₹564.5 crore in its first week and kept up the momentum into week two, pulling in ₹75 crore on Sunday alone. It's now in sight of blockbusters like Baahubali 2 and Dangal.
The cast also includes Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, and there's more to come: part two is set for Diwali 2028.