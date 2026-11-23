Kapoor's 'Ramayana' grosses ₹1,693.50cr worldwide in just 18 days
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is on fire at the box office, pulling in ₹1,693.50 crore globally in just 18 days.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has made a massive impact both in India and abroad, earning ₹942.75 crore net in India and another ₹567 crore overseas.
Its Hindi version led the way with ₹26.25 crore on day 18 alone, while Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu versions also brought strong numbers.
'Ramayana' credited to Tiwari and cast
The film's huge success is being credited to its talented team (Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash) and especially director Tiwari for bringing this epic to life across so many languages.
With 16,277 shows running across India on Day 18, it's clear that Ramayana has struck a chord with audiences everywhere.