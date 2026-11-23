Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is on fire at the box office, pulling in ₹1,693.50 crore globally in just 18 days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has made a massive impact both in India and abroad, earning ₹942.75 crore net in India and another ₹567 crore overseas.

Its Hindi version led the way with ₹26.25 crore on day 18 alone, while Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu versions also brought strong numbers.