Kapoor's 'Ramayana' nears 1000cr after ₹99 ticket discount boost
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is on the verge of joining the ₹1,000 crore club, thanks to a clever move; some theaters were offering regular 2D tickets at ₹99 from November 24.
This helped the film bounce back at the box office, pulling in ₹14.05 crore on Day 20 and bringing its total to ₹969.50 crore.
'Ramayana' worldwide crosses 1709.65cr
In cities like Mumbai and Delhi, 2D ticket prices fell from as high as ₹400 down to ₹99, while 3D and IMAX shows got cheaper too.
Ramayana's Hindi version led the way, earning over ₹12 crore in a single day across more than 12,000 shows.
The film's worldwide earnings have already crossed ₹1,709.65 crore by Day 19.