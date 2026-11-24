Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is on the verge of joining the ₹1,000 crore club, thanks to a clever move; some theaters were offering regular 2D tickets at ₹99 from November 24.

This helped the film bounce back at the box office, pulling in ₹14.05 crore on Day 20 and bringing its total to ₹969.50 crore.