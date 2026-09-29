Kapoor's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' opens worldwide November 6
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is set to hit theaters worldwide on November 6.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this much-anticipated film will be available in both Hindi and English, and just revealed its official subtitle with a striking poster featuring Ranbir as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.
The tagline? "Mankind's greatest story comes to life (sic)."
VFX driven IMAX Valmiki's 'Ramayana' adaptation
The movie promises next-level visual effects from the team behind The Odyssey and Dune, aiming for an immersive 3D experience in IMAX and premium formats.
Alongside Ranbir and Yash, the cast features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, and Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha.
Plus, this is just part one of a two-part epic adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana.