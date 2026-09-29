Kapoor's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' opens worldwide November 6

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is set to hit theaters worldwide on November 6.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this much-anticipated film will be available in both Hindi and English, and just revealed its official subtitle with a striking poster featuring Ranbir as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

The tagline? "Mankind's greatest story comes to life (sic)."