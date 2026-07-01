Kapoor's 'Ramayana' ₹4,000 cr budget compared to Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Malhotra calls 'Ramayana' moment of pride

Producer Namit Malhotra calls Ramayana "a moment of pride for every Indian," hinting at some cutting-edge tech to make the experience even bigger (but he's keeping details under wraps).

His VFX company DNEG, famous for working on Nolan hits like Inception, is handling the visuals.

While fans are buzzing about both films' epic scale, they're also pointing out that Ramayana draws from Hindu mythology and The Odyssey from Greek myths - so expect very different vibes and storytelling styles.