Kapoor's 'Ramayana' ₹4,000 cr budget compared to Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Ranbir Kapoor's next big project, Ramayana, is already drawing comparisons to Christopher Nolan's upcoming The Odyssey.
With a reportedly massive ₹4,000 crore budget and a cast featuring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Kapoor himself, Ramayana is set to be one of India's most ambitious films yet.
It'll hit theaters in two parts: Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.
Malhotra calls 'Ramayana' moment of pride
Producer Namit Malhotra calls Ramayana "a moment of pride for every Indian," hinting at some cutting-edge tech to make the experience even bigger (but he's keeping details under wraps).
His VFX company DNEG, famous for working on Nolan hits like Inception, is handling the visuals.
While fans are buzzing about both films' epic scale, they're also pointing out that Ramayana draws from Hindu mythology and The Odyssey from Greek myths - so expect very different vibes and storytelling styles.