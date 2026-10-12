Kapri releases 'Pyre' trailer about aging and migration in Kumaon
Entertainment
Vinod Kapri just dropped the trailer for Pyre, a heartfelt film set in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region.
It follows Padam Singh and Tulsi, an elderly couple facing the realities of aging and loneliness as they wait for their son who's been away for 28 years: a story that quietly highlights the impact of migration on families.
'Pyre' opens October 30
Pyre hits theaters on October 30 in both Hindi and Malayalam, with local actors Padam Singh Kapri and Heera Devi making their debut.
The film has already picked up 18 awards and will have special screenings in Berinag, Bageshwar, and Srinagar Garhwal from October 14 to 17 through Picture Time.