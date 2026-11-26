Kapri's 'Pyre' opens UAE Nov 27 and UK Dec 11
Vinod Kapri's film Pyre, which has picked up serious buzz in India, is heading to theaters in the United Arab Emirates on November 27 and the United Kingdom on December 11.
With Deepa Bharath and Amandeep Dhillon handling distribution, the movie tells a heartfelt story of migration and love, set against the backdrop of the Kumaon Himalayas.
'Pyre' wins 18 international awards
Since its Indian debut on October 30, Pyre has scored 18 international awards, including Best Film honors in places like Washington, D.C. Chicago, and London.
Starring newcomers Padam Singh Kapri and Heera Devi, it's been praised for connecting with audiences everywhere through its universal themes.