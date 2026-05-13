Kapur questions 'Dhurandhar' realism despite 1,307 cr, over 1,790 cr

Deshpande teases 'Dhurandhar' surprise this year

Kapur admitted the films are gripping but pointed out their story is pretty far from reality: "But it's not real. From the very first frame, the moment you see R Madhavan, you know the premise is wrong because the character they are depicting or implying was never there."

Meanwhile, producer Jyoti Deshpande teased that "We're not done with Dhurandhar yet. We'll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There's something up our sleeves." Fans are waiting to see what's next.