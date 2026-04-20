Kapur returns with 'My Name is Memory' on Prime Video
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur, the director known for Mr. India and Elizabeth, is making a comeback with Amazon Prime Video's new series, My Name Is Memory.
Announced on April 20, 2026, the show adapts Ann Brashares's novel into a sweeping love story that travels across centuries and places in the world, exploring reincarnation and the idea of love that never quits.
Kapur developing 'Masoom: The Next Generation'
Kapur describes the series as a "heartwarming adventure," blending epic history with romance.
If you liked his recent film What's Love Got to Do with It?, this might be up your alley.
He's also working on Masoom: The Next Generation, a sequel to his classic 1983 film, bringing back original stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen.