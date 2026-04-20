Kapur returns with 'My Name is Memory' on Prime Video

Kapur developing 'Masoom: The Next Generation'

Kapur describes the series as a "heartwarming adventure," blending epic history with romance.

If you liked his recent film What's Love Got to Do with It?, this might be up your alley.

He's also working on Masoom: The Next Generation, a sequel to his classic 1983 film, bringing back original stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen.