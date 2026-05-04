'Kara' nets around ₹23.35cr in 4 days despite Sunday dip

'Kara' crosses ₹20cr worldwide in 48 hours

Kara crossed ₹20 crore worldwide within its first 48 hours, thanks to packed late-night shows and support from Tamil and Telugu-speaking fans.

The movie's energetic cast (including Mamitha Baiju and K S Ravikumar), slick action scenes, and gripping story are keeping audiences hooked, even though some reviews have pointed out that its emotional and metaphoric elements feel somewhat predictable.

For now, it looks like Dhanush has another crowd-pleaser on his hands.