'No 1 man always': KJo reacts to David Dhawan's retirement

Tribute

'David Dhawan is an institution': Johar

Johar further lauded Dhawan's contribution to Bollywood, writing, "Here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire genre of films... A DAVID DHAWAN film spells enetertainment." "What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration.... he is loved and respected and celebrated by our fraternity.... there's no opposing that!!!" "Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son .... David Dhawan No 1 man always," he concluded.