'No 1 man always': KJo reacts to David Dhawan's retirement
What's the story
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed his mixed feelings about veteran director David Dhawan's retirement announcement. Johar met Dhawan at the David Dhawan Film Festival hosted by PVR INOX on Saturday evening. In an Instagram Story, Johar wrote, "Yesterday, when I went to David ji's celebration, and he told me this (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) was going to be his last film, I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart."
Tribute
'David Dhawan is an institution': Johar
Johar further lauded Dhawan's contribution to Bollywood, writing, "Here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire genre of films... A DAVID DHAWAN film spells enetertainment." "What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration.... he is loved and respected and celebrated by our fraternity.... there's no opposing that!!!" "Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son .... David Dhawan No 1 man always," he concluded.
Retirement announcement
More about 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
Dhawan (74), known for his successful comedies, recently spoke to ANI about his retirement plans. He said, "I don't think I should do more. Wo (Varun Dhawan) toh chahta nahi main kaam bhi karu healthwise dekh kar. This might be my last film." "After this, I'll just be Varun's father. I have had a good journey. I cannot ask for more." Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, will release on June 5.