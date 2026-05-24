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'No 1 man always': KJo reacts to David Dhawan's retirement
Karan Johar pens note for David Dhawan

'No 1 man always': KJo reacts to David Dhawan's retirement

By Isha Sharma
May 24, 2026
02:24 pm
What's the story

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed his mixed feelings about veteran director David Dhawan's retirement announcement. Johar met Dhawan at the David Dhawan Film Festival hosted by PVR INOX on Saturday evening. In an Instagram Story, Johar wrote, "Yesterday, when I went to David ji's celebration, and he told me this (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) was going to be his last film, I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart."

Tribute

'David Dhawan is an institution': Johar

Johar further lauded Dhawan's contribution to Bollywood, writing, "Here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire genre of films... A DAVID DHAWAN film spells enetertainment." "What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration.... he is loved and respected and celebrated by our fraternity.... there's no opposing that!!!" "Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son .... David Dhawan No 1 man always," he concluded.

Retirement announcement

More about 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Dhawan (74), known for his successful comedies, recently spoke to ANI about his retirement plans. He said, "I don't think I should do more. Wo (Varun Dhawan) toh chahta nahi main kaam bhi karu healthwise dekh kar. This might be my last film." "After this, I'll just be Varun's father. I have had a good journey. I cannot ask for more." Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, will release on June 5.

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