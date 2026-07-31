Did Karan Johar take a dig at reality shows?
What's the story
Karan Johar, the host and producer of The Traitors Season 2, recently took a jibe at winners of other reality shows while promoting his own. At the launch event in Mumbai on Thursday, he said that unlike other shows, "the winner won't be a hack." He also teased an association with Amazon Prime Video by saying, "When we get Locked Upp with them, there will always be an Alliance (referencing on-air reality shows Lock Upp and Alliance)."
Show anticipation
'I won't be forgiving, but more ruthless'
Be it Bigg Boss or any singing reality show, fans have often accused the makers of manipulating results. It seems like Johar wanted to clarify that Traitors would not be the same.
He also said, "This season I won't be forgiving, but more ruthless."
"Last season shocked, surprised, appalled, and even terrified me. I saw the level of betrayal, attack, manipulation, and strategy that I was not expecting."
The show features 21 contestants, including actors Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari.
Contestant strategy
Tiwari draws inspiration from her popular character Prerna
One of the most popular contestants, Tiwari, shared her game plan at the event.
Drawing inspiration from her popular TV character Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, she said, "Enough of me being Prerna. Being Prerna, I even got cheated a lot. Now it's time to return the betrayal."
"All I want to tell those who betray is that when a woman stands for herself, even the devil takes notes."
Show details
Release date and streaming platform
The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, with a new episode dropping every Thursday at midnight.
Other contestants include Dalip Tahil, Rhea Chakraborty, Parul Gulati, Munawar Faruqui, Shalini Passi, Rida Tharana, Harman Singha, and Krystle D'Souza.