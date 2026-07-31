Did Karan Johar take a dig at reality shows?

Be it Bigg Boss or any singing reality show, fans have often accused the makers of manipulating results. It seems like Johar wanted to clarify that Traitors would not be the same.

He also said, "This season I won't be forgiving, but more ruthless."

"Last season shocked, surprised, appalled, and even terrified me. I saw the level of betrayal, attack, manipulation, and strategy that I was not expecting."

The show features 21 contestants, including actors Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari.