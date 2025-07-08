Next Article
Karan Johar praises Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's comeback
Ekta Kapoor just announced that the iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is getting a reboot. Karan Johar called it "the show that changed the face of Indian television."
The new version drops July 29, 2025—though the original's 25th anniversary was on July 3, 2025—airing at 10:30pm on Star Plus.
Smriti Irani is excited to join this new chapter
The reboot is set to be a mini-series with about 150 episodes. Filming kicked off on July 3 after a short delay over Vastu concerns for the set.
Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi and became a household name, is returning too. She shared she's excited to join this new chapter, saying storytelling has always been her way to inspire change and keep culture alive.