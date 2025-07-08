Karan Johar praises Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's comeback

Smriti Irani is excited to join this new chapter

The reboot is set to be a mini-series with about 150 episodes. Filming kicked off on July 3 after a short delay over Vastu concerns for the set.

Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi and became a household name, is returning too. She shared she's excited to join this new chapter, saying storytelling has always been her way to inspire change and keep culture alive.