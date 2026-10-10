Karan Johar planning new chat show after 'Koffee With Karan'?
What's the story
Filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar is reportedly planning a new chat show after the conclusion of his popular series, Koffee With Karan. According to Mid-Day, the new venture will be an original creation by Johar, as JioHotstar owns the rights to his current show. A source told the portal, "While speculation is that Karan has decided to wrap up Koffee... to focus on direction, he wants to create a new IP."
New venture
What else to know about the upcoming show
The source added, "He is a sharp businessman and a brilliant host. So, he is considering making a new chat show that his banner will hold the rights to."
The upcoming show is expected to maintain the glitz and glamor of its predecessor while also offering Bollywood gossip.
The source further stated that many shows today start on YouTube, gain popularity, and then get acquired by streaming platforms.
Career trajectory
Season 9 of 'Koffee With Karan' starts soon
The ninth season of the JioHotstar show will stream from October 14.
It will feature prominent celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, among others.
The series started in November 2004 and has been a major hit among viewers.