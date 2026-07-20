Why Aamir Khan's ambitious 'Time Machine' film never materialized
What's the story
Karan Razdan, who wrote the script for the shelved 1990s film Time Machine, has slammed filmmaker Karan Johar. In a 2024 interview with Bollywood Hungama, as published on Monday, he revealed that Johar had offered him a meager ₹25 lakh for the script and didn't even meet him in person for the deal. "Sona kharidne aaye ho ya pital kharidne aaye ho? Yeh toh samjho ki kya de raha hoon main aapko?" Razdan said.
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This is how the meeting happened
Razdan expressed his shock at Johar's low offer, saying, "Jugal Hansraj was looking after the story department in Dharma. Shekhar (Kapur, director who was helming the time-travel film) had spoken to Jugal and the former told me to meet the latter."
"But Jugal said that it won't be possible as Karan likes to read the script. Then I was told that I'll be offered ₹25L."
Reportedly, considerable portions were shot, too. But the producers met with problems, halting the production.
Criticism
Firoz Nadiadwala and Rajkumar Santoshi were interested, too
Razdan further criticized Johar for not meeting him in person. "Karan Johar didn't even come face-to-face. Also, let's not forget that Shekhar is also involved. This is basic courtesy," he said.
He also revealed that other filmmakers like Firoz Nadiadwala and Rajkumar Santoshi were interested in making Time Machine but the project never materialized due to various reasons; in some cases, producers didn't know which director to go with, or Razdan wasn't convinced with the choices.
Film details
What we know about shelved film 'Time Machine'
The film was supposed to star Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, with Shekhar Kapur as the director.
In a 2021 interview, veteran art director Bijon Das Gupta revealed that in Time Machine, Khan's character travels back in time and witnesses Lord Krishna's conversation with Arjun in the Mahabharata era.
Veteran star Rekha also had a role in it, and she lamented not being able to complete it earlier this year during Aamir Khan Productions's 25th year celebration event.