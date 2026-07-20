Why Aamir Khan's ambitious 'Time Machine' film never materialized

Razdan expressed his shock at Johar's low offer, saying, "Jugal Hansraj was looking after the story department in Dharma. Shekhar (Kapur, director who was helming the time-travel film) had spoken to Jugal and the former told me to meet the latter."

"But Jugal said that it won't be possible as Karan likes to read the script. Then I was told that I'll be offered ₹25L."

Reportedly, considerable portions were shot, too. But the producers met with problems, halting the production.