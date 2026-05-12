Are Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash secretly married? What we know

Television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are reportedly married, according to a viral video. The clip features actor Abhishek Kumar, who is seen with the couple on the cooking-comedy reality show Laughter Chefs. In the video , he allegedly confirms their marriage by saying, "Bhai unhone court marriage kar li hai (They have done court marriage)." This sparked widespread speculation among fans online.

Dismissed Kundrra denied marriage rumors A few days ago, India Forums reported that Kundrra and Prakash are "secretly married." An insider told the portal that the buzz was "true." However, when contacted by the news portal, Kundrra dismissed all rumors. He said, "Do-chaar mahine se chal raha hai ye, kahi se screenshot nikaal ke kuch kia hua hai, mere pas aaya tha pehle bhi ye (This has been going on for 2-4 months, they've done something with screenshots, I got it too)."

Denial What Prakash said about wedding speculation In a previous interview with Bombay Times, Prakash also denied rumors of her wedding to Kundrra. She said, "That's not happening anytime soon." Currently, the couple is seen together in Laughter Chefs Season 3. Talking about working with each other, she added, "There are, of course, a lot of things that you do explore with each other on a professional basis."

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