Karan Tacker likely to return in 'Bhay' Season 2
What's the story
Karan Tacker is likely to reprise his role as Gaurav Tiwari in the upcoming second season of Bhay - A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. Bollywood Hungama reported that the production company Almighty Motion Picture is planning to start filming for the new season by mid-January 2027. If everything goes according to plan, Bhay Season 2 could be released by late 2027.
Plot details
What to expect from 'Bhay' Season 2?
The second season of Bhay is expected to delve deeper into the world of paranormal investigations and unexplained incidents.
The makers are reportedly planning to introduce new unexplained cases and paranormal investigations in the upcoming season.
It remains unclear whether the new season picks up where the first left off or follows an entirely new case.
Season 1 recap
Everything we know about 'Bhay'
The first season of Bhay, released in 2025, was produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under Almighty Motion Picture and helmed by Robbie Grewal.
Penned by Arshad Sayed, the series also starred Kalki Koechlin, Saloni Batra, and more.
Unlike traditional horror shows that rely on jump scares and supernatural elements, Bhay focused on paranormal investigations and the psychological fear of the unknown.