'Bhay' actor Karan Tacker on unequal treatment of artists
What's the story
Actor Karan Tacker, who recently starred in the hit series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, has spoken out about the unequal treatment of artists in the industry. He believes that this disparity stems from personal experiences and a lack of transparency within the system. "As you keep maturing within your own trade and industry, you start seeing the loopholes more clearly," he told Hindustan Times.
Industry fears
'If we keep shying away from reality...'
Tacker added, "But everyone within the system is so afraid to really shake things up." "In close quarters, we'll be able to say all the truths between each other, but we're afraid to speak out because we're all so insecure of our own jobs." "If we keep shying away from reality, this hole is just going to keep getting bigger."
Show update
Update on 'Bhay' Season 2
Meanwhile, Tacker also gave an update on the second season of his show Bhay. He said, "I have got some material from the second season to read. The final touches are still being worked upon." "Before the year ends, we should start filming it." He added that getting a second season is a big testament to its success and validation for him as an actor.
Industry challenges
'Everyone has gone back to the drawing board'
Tacker also expressed concern over the current state of the entertainment industry, saying it is going through a "big downhill and a big shift of its own." He said, "We're all facing an issue of content saturation. Everyone has gone back to the drawing board." He added, "Today there's so many things that come and there's no one who's really consuming it."