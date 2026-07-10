Karan Tacker warns fans about scammers impersonating his manager
What's the story
Actor Karan Tacker recently warned his fans about a scam where fraudsters impersonate his manager and ask for advance payments in exchange for arranging meetings with him. The actor revealed that he first learned of the scam when someone from the media sent him a screenshot of a person pretending to be his manager.
Actor's action
'I got in touch with cybercrime...'
Indian Express quoted Tacker saying, "Someone from the media sent me a screenshot of a person impersonating my manager." "Then when I put it up on my Instagram, somebody I work with in Delhi, who also does events, again sent me another screenshot." "What they are doing is that they are saying they will connect people to Karan Tacker and asking for an advance for it." "So, I got in touch with cybercrime, who said that they blocked the number."
Scam details
'I have got hundreds of messages saying...'
Even after he shared posts on social media to alert fans, the scam quickly evolved. "Since I put the post up, I have got hundreds of messages saying that these people are now getting in touch through other platforms like Telegram since they have been blocked on WhatsApp." "I am just trying to spread the word so that nobody gets scammed out of their money."
Actor's worry
Tacker also spoke about AI threats in scams
Tacker expressed concern about the growing threat of artificial intelligence in online scams. He said, "Anything is possible, and maybe if they start doing that, falsely impersonating me, it's a big credibility issue." "But that's exactly what I am trying to prevent from my end. My primary concern right now is that no one should get scammed." Meanwhile, Tacker was last seen in Bhay on MX Player.