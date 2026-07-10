Karan Tacker warns fans about scammers impersonating his manager

Actor's action

'I got in touch with cybercrime...'

Indian Express quoted Tacker saying, "Someone from the media sent me a screenshot of a person impersonating my manager." "Then when I put it up on my Instagram, somebody I work with in Delhi, who also does events, again sent me another screenshot." "What they are doing is that they are saying they will connect people to Karan Tacker and asking for an advance for it." "So, I got in touch with cybercrime, who said that they blocked the number."