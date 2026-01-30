Karan Wahi shuts down Jennifer Winget wedding rumors: 'Fake news'

Karan Wahi has put an end to rumors about marrying Jennifer Winget, calling the buzz "fake news." The chatter started after their on-screen reunion in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani got fans excited for a real-life romance, but Wahi says there's nothing going on.

So, what sparked all this? It all kicked off when social media lit up with speculation following their recent web series together.

Fans hoped their chemistry meant something more off-screen, but Wahi told Hindustan Times that the stories just aren't true.

Winget hasn't commented yet.

Not his 1st rumor rodeo Wahi's used to these kinds of headlines—he faced similar marriage rumors in the past.

He's always maintained they're just friends.