Kardashian discloses esophagitis in 'The Kardashians' trailer, cites family history

In the latest trailer for The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shares that she has "something called esophagitis," a condition where the lining of the esophagus gets inflamed.

It's not cancer, but it hits close to home for Kim since her dad, Robert Kardashian, passed away from esophageal cancer back in 2003.

The moment is pretty heartfelt and shows how her family's health history still affects her.