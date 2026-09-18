Kardashian discloses esophagitis in 'The Kardashians' trailer, cites family history
In the latest trailer for The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shares that she has "something called esophagitis," a condition where the lining of the esophagus gets inflamed.
It's not cancer, but it hits close to home for Kim since her dad, Robert Kardashian, passed away from esophageal cancer back in 2003.
The moment is pretty heartfelt and shows how her family's health history still affects her.
Kardashians helped open UCLA Esophageal Center
To keep their father's memory alive and support people facing similar issues, the Kardashians helped open the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in Los Angeles in 2019.
The center marked its fifth anniversary in 2024, with Kim highlighting how important it is to help others dealing with these conditions.
Season 8 of The Kardashians drops on Hulu on October 8!