Kardashian is executive producing Netflix 'Calabasas' with Van Dusen

Kardashian co producing with Roberts

Kardashian is co-producing with Emma Roberts (her American Horror Story: Delicate partner), and Van Dusen called Kardashian and the whole producing team "smart, supportive and ambitious ... creative partners," adding that the series will be "glamorous, bold, addictive and emotionally-charged show" and "escapist, provocative and deeply personal all at once."

While Kim hasn't made an official statement, she did share news of the project on Instagram.

Meanwhile, she's pressing pause on her law studies to focus on production but still plans to become a lawyer someday.