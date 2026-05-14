Kardashian is executive producing Netflix 'Calabasas' with Van Dusen
Kim Kardashian is stepping behind the scenes as executive producer for Calabasas, a new Netflix series about a forbidden romance at an elite private school.
The show is based on Via Bleidner's book If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now, and Bridgerton's Chris Van Dusen will be running the show.
Kardashian co producing with Roberts
Kardashian is co-producing with Emma Roberts (her American Horror Story: Delicate partner), and Van Dusen called Kardashian and the whole producing team "smart, supportive and ambitious ... creative partners," adding that the series will be "glamorous, bold, addictive and emotionally-charged show" and "escapist, provocative and deeply personal all at once."
While Kim hasn't made an official statement, she did share news of the project on Instagram.
Meanwhile, she's pressing pause on her law studies to focus on production but still plans to become a lawyer someday.