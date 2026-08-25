Kardashian shares Instagram stories of son Psalm dressed as Spider-Man
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian gave fans a peek into family time by sharing a series of Instagram Stories posts of her youngest son, Psalm, having dinner dressed as Spider-Man, complete with face paint and all.
The seven-year-old's superhero vibes brought some fun to the table, and Kim couldn't help but capture the moment for her Instagram Stories.
Psalm's Pokemon birthday and lakeside vacation
Psalm celebrated his 7th birthday back in May with a Pokemon-themed birthday party alongside siblings North, Saint, and Chicago.
Last month, the family (plus Kim's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton) enjoyed a lakeside vacation packed with jet-skiing, dirt biking, and swimming, making summer memories together.