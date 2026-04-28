Kareem accused of cheating partner and threatening her over investment
Entertainment
Shiyas Kareem, known from Bigg Boss Malayalam season one, has landed in legal trouble after a female business partner accused him of cheating and threatening her.
She says Kareem convinced her to invest in a business that never happened, and when she asked for her money back, he allegedly responded with threats.
Police register case against Kareem
Police have officially registered the case under multiple sections for cheating and criminal intimidation.
The woman reportedly met Kareem online before their partnership began.
Investigators are now looking into the complaint and plan to question Kareem soon as part of their ongoing probe.