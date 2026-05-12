Kareena Kapoor hasn't been offered Raj-DK's Salman Khan film?
What's the story
Last week, reports claimed that Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been offered a pivotal role in the upcoming film by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, starring Salman Khan. However, this news has now been debunked. An insider told Bollywood Hungama that Kapoor hasn't even met the directors or Khan yet.
Casting details
Only Khan is confirmed for the film
The source revealed, "Kareena has not even met Raj and DK or Salman Khan." "The script is still being written, and the makers will proceed to casting only towards the end of June." "Right now, the only actor locked for the film is Salman Khan, and there has been no conversation around the female lead."
Production progress
More about the film
The insider added that the makers might look for a younger actor to cast opposite Khan. The script of this superhero film is currently being written by Raj and DK. They will narrate the script to Khan in the first week of June after completing their ongoing schedule for Farzi. The project is produced by Atul Agnihotri with Mythri Productions.