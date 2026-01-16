Karisma Kapoor pushes back as late ex-husband's estate battle heats up
Karisma Kapoor is challenging a request from her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Kapur Sachdev, who wants access to their 2016 divorce records.
This is all part of a high-stakes fight over Sunjay's massive ₹30,000 crore estate after his sudden death last year.
Now, the family—including Karisma, Priya, Sunjay's kids Samaira and Kiaan, and other relatives—are all involved in the legal drama.
Divorce documents and forgery claims take center stage
Priya has asked the Supreme Court for certified copies of Karisma and Sunjay's divorce files to help her case in the Delhi High Court about who inherits what.
Meanwhile, Samaira and Kiaan have accused Priya of forging a will supposedly signed just months before Sunjay died—they say her location data doesn't match up with where she claimed to be when it happened.
The court has given Karisma two weeks to respond as this messy inheritance case unfolds.