Karisma Kapoor pushes back as late ex-husband's estate battle heats up

Divorce documents and forgery claims take center stage

Priya has asked the Supreme Court for certified copies of Karisma and Sunjay's divorce files to help her case in the Delhi High Court about who inherits what.

Meanwhile, Samaira and Kiaan have accused Priya of forging a will supposedly signed just months before Sunjay died—they say her location data doesn't match up with where she claimed to be when it happened.

The court has given Karisma two weeks to respond as this messy inheritance case unfolds.