'Brown' teaser: Karisma Kapoor makes smashing comeback as cop
What's the story
The teaser of the upcoming ZEE5 web series Brown was released on Monday. The show marks Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's return to the OTT series space after six years. In this neo-noir psychological crime thriller, she plays Rita Brown, a conflicted police officer in the Kolkata Police Force. The series is directed by Abhinay Deo.
Teaser highlights
Teaser establishes the show as a layered thriller
The teaser introduces us to the haunted, morally fractured world of Kolkata. The gritty visuals and emotionally charged atmosphere immediately establish Brown as a layered thriller, with several twists in the narrative. Kapoor's character is seen grappling with her internal demons while also solving disturbing crimes. This is Kapoor's second OTT series after Mentalhood (2020).
Career journey
Kapoor's nostalgic throwback to her hit song from 'Coolie No.1'
Kapoor, who has been selective with her projects over the years, is known for her iconic pairing opposite Govinda in several 90s films. Recently, she reminisced about her teenage days while shooting for the hit song Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No. 1. On India's Best Dancer Season 5, she spoke about how intimidated and shy she was while dancing with Govinda and working with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the first time.