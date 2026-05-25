'Brown' teaser: Karisma Kapoor makes smashing comeback as cop

The teaser introduces us to the haunted, morally fractured world of Kolkata . The gritty visuals and emotionally charged atmosphere immediately establish Brown as a layered thriller, with several twists in the narrative. Kapoor's character is seen grappling with her internal demons while also solving disturbing crimes. This is Kapoor's second OTT series after Mentalhood (2020).

Career journey

Kapoor's nostalgic throwback to her hit song from 'Coolie No.1'

Kapoor, who has been selective with her projects over the years, is known for her iconic pairing opposite Govinda in several 90s films. Recently, she reminisced about her teenage days while shooting for the hit song Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No. 1. On India's Best Dancer Season 5, she spoke about how intimidated and shy she was while dancing with Govinda and working with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the first time.