Karisma Kapoor's divorce records spark family feud
There's drama brewing over Karisma Kapoor's 2016 divorce papers.
Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, isn't happy that Priya Sachdev Kapur—Sunjay's widow—is asking for official copies of the divorce records.
This all comes in the middle of a massive ₹30,000 crore estate battle after Sunjay's passing.
Mandhira told ANI, "I think a divorce is confidential. They (Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur) have children together. It's not like it's a divorce without children. I don't think it's anybody's business, except for the two people who are involved in it. It is none of her business."
Why does Priya want the divorce papers?
Priya claims she became Sunjay's legal heir after his death and wants these records for an ongoing inheritance case in Delhi High Court.
She filed Sunjay's will last year, but Karisma's kids are challenging it.
The court has now asked Karisma to respond to Priya's request—even though her lawyers say Priya shouldn't have access.
Who is Mandhira Kapur Smith?
Mandhira has previously spoken publicly about Sunjay Kapur's marriage, divorce and the inheritance dispute, and is now defending her family in public statements.
The main clash right now is between Priya and Karisma over who gets what from Sunjay's huge estate.