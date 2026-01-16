Karisma Kapoor's divorce records spark family feud Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

There's drama brewing over Karisma Kapoor's 2016 divorce papers.

Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, isn't happy that Priya Sachdev Kapur—Sunjay's widow—is asking for official copies of the divorce records.

This all comes in the middle of a massive ₹30,000 crore estate battle after Sunjay's passing.

Mandhira told ANI, "I think a divorce is confidential. They (Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur) have children together. It's not like it's a divorce without children. I don't think it's anybody's business, except for the two people who are involved in it. It is none of her business."