Karisma, Kareena's legal battle over family fortune gets messier

Rani claims Priya and her late son Sunjay cheated her out of her legacy after she suffered a stroke, but Priya wants the case thrown out for "abuse of process."

Now, Justice Mini Pushkarna has asked Rani and 22 others—including seven grandkids—to file responses; the matter is listed next on March 23.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor's kids have jumped in too, challenging their late father Sunjay's will to claim their share.

The court is even nudging everyone toward mediation to sort out this high-stakes family standoff.