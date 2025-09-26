Next Article
Karisma's kids inheritance fight: Court allows Priya to submit sealed list
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has allowed Priya Kapur to submit a sealed list of her late husband Sunjay Kapur's assets as part of an ongoing legal fight with Karisma Kapoor's children over inheritance.
The court's order means Priya must share details about Sunjay's properties and valuables but keep them confidential for now.
Justice Jyoti Singh emphasized the need for balance in the decision
The sealed cover is meant to protect sensitive info while making sure those who need it—like Sunjay's kids and mother—aren't left in the dark.
Justice Jyoti Singh pointed out that too much secrecy could block their rights, so the court insisted on both discretion and fairness.
Lawyers for the children pushed for more openness, but everyone involved has been told not to discuss details publicly.