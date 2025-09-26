'Thamma' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana enters Maddock Horror Cinematic Universe

What to expect from 'Thamma'

This movie officially brings Khurrana's character into the Maddock Horror Cinematic Universe (think Stree, Bhediya, Munjya). Director Amar Kaushik says we'll see more of him in future MHCU films.

Produced by Maddock Films, Thamma aims to blend superhero vibes with rich folklore for both Indian and global fans.

If you're into myth-meets-madness stories with a star cast, this one's worth keeping an eye on!