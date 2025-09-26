'Thamma' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana enters Maddock Horror Cinematic Universe
The trailer for Thamma just dropped, bringing Ayushmann Khurrana to take on some seriously spooky supernatural threats.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and releasing in theaters on October 21, 2025, the film mixes Indian folklore, horror, and comedy—so expect plenty of chills with a side of laughs as Khurrana teams up against otherworldly forces.
What to expect from 'Thamma'
This movie officially brings Khurrana's character into the Maddock Horror Cinematic Universe (think Stree, Bhediya, Munjya). Director Amar Kaushik says we'll see more of him in future MHCU films.
Produced by Maddock Films, Thamma aims to blend superhero vibes with rich folklore for both Indian and global fans.
If you're into myth-meets-madness stories with a star cast, this one's worth keeping an eye on!