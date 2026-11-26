Karnataka court notifies BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan on land allegations
A special court in Karnataka has sent a notice to BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan after he was accused of illegally taking over government land in Kolara (B) village.
The complaint, filed by former local leader Deepak Patil, claims Chauhan used fake documents to claim the property.
Chauhan now has until before January 19, 2027, to respond.
Officials confirm land is government-owned
The land was meant to be public pasture, but ownership records started looking suspicious back in 2020.
Even though concerns were raised, not much happened until Patil took legal action in 2024.
Just last week, officials confirmed the land is government-owned, prompting the latest court notice and putting more pressure on Chauhan for answers.