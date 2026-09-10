Karnataka HC offers options for actor Darshan in Renukaswamy trial
The Karnataka High Court has come up with three ways for actor Darshan to be more involved in the Renukaswamy murder trial.
His wife, Vijayalakshmi, asked for him to attend physically because he is struggling to meet his lawyers, and the current videoconferencing setup keeps glitching.
The court suggested either holding key witness sessions at Bengaluru Central Prison, letting Darshan have private video chats with his lawyers before hearings, or allowing him to show up in court in person for a few days.
Darshan's lawyers and prosecutor to decide
Darshan's legal team and the special public prosecutor have been told to sort out which option works best before the next hearing on September 16.
Earlier, the trial court had said videoconferencing was enough, but also directed the prison authorities to allow his advocates to interact with him without any unreasonable restriction and directed the court's registry to ensure no hindrance in video conference facility in jail premises.