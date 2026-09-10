Karnataka HC offers options for actor Darshan in Renukaswamy trial

The Karnataka High Court has come up with three ways for actor Darshan to be more involved in the Renukaswamy murder trial.

His wife, Vijayalakshmi, asked for him to attend physically because he is struggling to meet his lawyers, and the current videoconferencing setup keeps glitching.

The court suggested either holding key witness sessions at Bengaluru Central Prison, letting Darshan have private video chats with his lawyers before hearings, or allowing him to show up in court in person for a few days.