Karnataka HC rejects actor Darshan's bid to halt 'BOSS' release

Lawyer argues 'BOSS' could influence witnesses

Darshan's lawyer argued that scenes showing a court trial and verdict in BOSS might influence witnesses in their ongoing case.

They also pointed out that the film's tagline, disclaimer, and character names seem to hint at real-life connections and include negative references to Vijayalakshmi.

The producers said they'd delay the release, but when Darshan's lawyer asked the court to record the promise in writing, the judge refused, saying no order was needed.