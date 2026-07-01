Karnataka HC rejects actor Darshan's bid to halt 'BOSS' release
The Karnataka High Court isn't convinced by actor Darshan's attempt to stop the film BOSS from releasing.
Darshan and his wife, Vijayalakshmi, say the movie's plot is too close to the Renukaswamy murder case, where Darshan is an accused, and could hurt his chance of a fair trial.
Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur found their lawyer's arguments lacking and has pushed the next hearing to July 3.
Lawyer argues 'BOSS' could influence witnesses
Darshan's lawyer argued that scenes showing a court trial and verdict in BOSS might influence witnesses in their ongoing case.
They also pointed out that the film's tagline, disclaimer, and character names seem to hint at real-life connections and include negative references to Vijayalakshmi.
The producers said they'd delay the release, but when Darshan's lawyer asked the court to record the promise in writing, the judge refused, saying no order was needed.