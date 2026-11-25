Karnataka Tourism, The Pokemon Company discussed treasure hunt across Bengaluru
Karnataka Tourism and The Pokemon Company discussed the possibility of organizing a Pokemon Treasure Hunt across Bengaluru.
The event invites kids, families, and tourists to explore city hotspots, making sightseeing a lot more fun.
Karnataka tourism pushes Pokemon events
This is part of Karnataka's bigger push to make Bengaluru a cultural tourism hotspot. Plans include other Pokemon-themed events like runs and parades.
Tourism Secretary Ram Prasath Manohar says working with global brands like Pokemon can help create fresh experiences and put the city on the map for unique adventures.