'Dorothy' director says people behind backlash belong to 'smaller world'

During a media interaction, ﻿Subbaraj dismissed the online backlash, adding that it does not reflect actual audience sentiment.

When an interviewer quoted the Tamil phrase "Ipdi panritaare" ("Why did he do this?") to reference the criticism, Subbaraj questioned its significance.

"Who are these people?" he asked.

When told these comments were largely from X users, he replied: "Twitter is a small world...and those who think about my film like what you said belong to a smaller world."