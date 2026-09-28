'Dorothy' director says people behind backlash belong to 'smaller world'
What's the story
Director Karthik Subbaraj has hit back at the transphobic backlash and boycott calls his latest movie, Dorothy, has received since its release. The movie, which tells the story of a transgender person in a patriarchal household in 1990s Madurai, has been met with mixed reactions online. A section of social media users has accused Subbaraj of promoting LGBTQ+ ideas, calling for a boycott under #BoycottDorothy.
Subbaraj's response
'Who are these people?': Subbaraj on online trolls
During a media interaction, Subbaraj dismissed the online backlash, adding that it does not reflect actual audience sentiment.
When an interviewer quoted the Tamil phrase "Ipdi panritaare" ("Why did he do this?") to reference the criticism, Subbaraj questioned its significance.
"Who are these people?" he asked.
When told these comments were largely from X users, he replied: "Twitter is a small world...and those who think about my film like what you said belong to a smaller world."
Audience focus
'Audiences who are watching a movie are bigger'
Subbaraj further said, "But audiences who are watching a movie are bigger. Why should we be talking about that?"
He also highlighted the disparity between online negativity and positive audience reactions in theaters.
"So many people came up to me and said that the film was good. Please ask about that as well," he said.
Film's portrayal
Subbaraj on viewer discomfort with transgender story
Subbaraj also addressed the discomfort some viewers expressed about watching a transgender person's story on screen.
"If someone has a problem with seeing a transgender's life as just a movie, then that's their internal problem."
"They should also come and watch the film," he said.
He welcomed genuine discussion about the film's portrayal of gender identity, saying, "We can then have a conversation or debate. That will go toward a solution or discussion."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dorothy'
Dorothy is penned by Subbaraj and features Keerthy Suresh, Rishikanth, and Sananth.
The film's music is by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Thiru.
It is produced by Jio Studios and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment in association with Subbaraj's Dhammam Films.
The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Centrepiece category on September 12, where it received a standing ovation at Scotiabank Theatre.