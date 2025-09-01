Next Article
Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' to release in December 2026
Heads up, movie buffs: Karthi is back with "Vaa Vaathiyaar," landing in theaters in December 2026.
This marks director Nalan Kumarasamy's big return after nine years away from the director's chair—his last theatrical release was way back in 2016, though he did direct a segment in the Tamil anthology film Kutty Story in 2020.
While the exact date isn't out yet, a Christmas release is likely.
Cast and crew of the film
Once it wraps up its theatrical run, "Vaa Vaathiyaar" will stream on Prime Video.
The cast packs some star power with Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, and GM Kumar joining Karthi.
Behind the scenes, Santhosh Narayanan handles music and George C Williams is on cinematography.
Expect more updates after Diwali!