Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' to release in December 2026 Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Heads up, movie buffs: Karthi is back with "Vaa Vaathiyaar," landing in theaters in December 2026.

This marks director Nalan Kumarasamy's big return after nine years away from the director's chair—his last theatrical release was way back in 2016, though he did direct a segment in the Tamil anthology film Kutty Story in 2020.

While the exact date isn't out yet, a Christmas release is likely.