Kartik Aaryan buys new office in Mumbai for ₹13cr
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents, just bought a swanky new office in Andheri West, Mumbai for ₹13 crore.
The deal was closed this September 2025.
The space is located in Signature by Lotus
Their new space is in Signature by Lotus, offering nearly 177 square meters of RERA carpet area and three car parking spots—pretty handy in Mumbai!
With Andheri West's easy access to business hubs and the airport, it's no wonder the area is a favorite for both work and investment.