'Captain India': Kartik Aaryan-starrer to begin shooting in September

Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

He has Naagzilla and an untitled romance project with Anurag Basu in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Amin is known for directing Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), both for Yash Raj Films.

He has largely stayed away from feature directing since then but directed an episode of BBC/Netflix's A Suitable Boy (2020).