'Captain India': Kartik Aaryan-starrer to begin shooting in September
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated film Captain India will begin principal photography in London this September, reported Variety. The shooting schedule is expected to be completed by the end of October. Directed by Shimit Amin, the film is a collaboration between T-Series's Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, with Dopamine Studios producing it under the S.B. Films banner. It is scheduled for release on August 13, 2027, coinciding with India's Independence Day weekend.
Plot inspiration
Everything to know about the film
Captain India is inspired by a true story of India's evacuation of its citizens from a war-torn country.
The screenplay has been penned by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta, and Priyadarshee Shrivastava.
Aaryan is expected to be joined by an ensemble cast in this project.
Notably, the film was first announced in 2021 with Hansal Mehta as the director for RSVP's Ronnie Screwvala and Baweja Studios's Harman Baweja before Amin took over.
Career highlights
A look at Amin and Aaryan's previous works
Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
He has Naagzilla and an untitled romance project with Anurag Basu in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Amin is known for directing Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), both for Yash Raj Films.
He has largely stayed away from feature directing since then but directed an episode of BBC/Netflix's A Suitable Boy (2020).